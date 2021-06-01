Crisis Intervention Team grows at Radford City Sheriff’s Office

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Sheriff’s Office is just 1 of 15 partners in the New River Valley a part of the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT). It’s a team helping to bridge the gap between those experiencing a mental health crisis, and police interaction.

Sergeant Gary Daily is one of the few deputies at Radford City Sheriff’s Office a part of the New River Valley’s Crisis Intervention Team.

“Our goal is to try to make them feel as comfortable as possible, try to empathize with what they’re going through and make the whole situation easier on them -- so that they can be more comfortable in that kind of setting,” said Sergeant Gary Daily a front-line supervisor for CIT operations.

Daily is the man on the ground and is responsible for the protection and transport of people in a mental health crisis.

“Law enforcement officers aren’t necessarily as well versed in providing mental health assistance, as they could be. And we want to be able to bridge that gap and make an individual’s transition easier between law enforcement custody, and mental health treatment,” said Kit Cummings a Law Enforcement Specialist at New River Valley Community Services.

Cummings job is to directly work with law enforcement.

“The big thing is we’re able to do is that we’re able to provide a disengagement for local law enforcement from the mental health process. So the folks going through are more comfortable and law enforcement are returned to the streets of their communities where they can provide traditional law enforcement service,” said Cummings.

“It’s been a benefit to the other jurisdictions to alleviate some of their stresses, and it’s been great for this office because --yes we do have additional deputies that we are able to use from time to time for the needs of Radford City as well,” said Radford City’s Sheriff Mark Armentrout.

The sheriff’s office hopes to add one to two deputies to their Crisis Intervention Team.

