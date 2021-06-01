Increasing clouds today with highs nearing 80

WEATHER HEADLINES

A quiet start to our Tuesday

Highs nearing 80 this weeek

Weather turns unsettled by the end of the week

THE WEEK AHEAD

A warmer, southwesterly breeze will nudge temperatures back into the 80s for many areas Tuesday with partly sunny skies to start. More clouds will spread into the mountains by the afternoon. Shower chances remain very low, with only isolated showers along the VA/WV mountains.

Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Another front will enter the Mississippi River Valley by Wednesday delivering an increased cloudiness for our area along with a stray mountain shower. Highs return to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain chances return by Thursday and Friday. (WDBJ)

LATE-WEEK STORM CHANCES

Rain chances increase as the front draws closer to our region by Thursday and Friday bringing numerous showers and storms. Just about everyone should see some rain at some point during that 48 hour stretch. The weather remains humid and warm, meaning we could even have a few stronger storms during the late afternoon and evening.

It looks like pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible toward the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

A blocking ridge over Bermuda will keep the weather pattern from moving much. The weekend forecast will be highly dependent on how far toward the coast the front can go. Saturday may end up being the most quiet day of the weekend before more storms arrive.

The best advice is to keep monitoring the forecast closely this week if you have outdoor plans.

