Lynchburg man killed in Buckingham Co. crash

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Buckingham County crash that killed a Lynchburg man Sunday.

The incident happened at 4 a.m. May 30 on Carter Road, about two miles south of Sunnyside Road.

The driver of a Pontiac Bonneville, 44-year-old Calvin J. Rice, of Lynchburg, was killed when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Rice was not wearing his seatbelt.

