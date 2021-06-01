Advertisement

Lynchburg man killed in Buckingham Co. crash

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Buckingham County crash that killed a Lynchburg man Sunday.

The incident happened at 4 a.m. May 30 on Carter Road, about two miles south of Sunnyside Road.

The driver of a Pontiac Bonneville, 44-year-old Calvin J. Rice, of Lynchburg, was killed when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Rice was not wearing his seatbelt.

