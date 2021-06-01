Advertisement

Off-duty deputy killed suspect after Houston club shooting

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an off-duty deputy working security at a Houston nightclub was the one who fatally shot an armed suspect after gunfire at the club left one other person dead and wounded two more people.

Shots were fired at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, and police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was struck several times and is in critical condition while a third person was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say an off-duty officer fatally shot “an armed suspect” after the shooting.

Police are still investigating whether anyone else fired shots, but police did confirm Monday that the “armed suspect” was among the two dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Co. authorities are looking for a man and woman accused of child abduction.
VA couple on the run after allegedly abducting children from family member’s home
Woman found shot in Roanoke Sunday night
Courtesy Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department
Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Huddleston
WDBJ
Suspect in custody connected to Lynchburg killing
Two dead after crash on Route 11 in Botetourt County

Latest News

Moderna is filing for a Biologics License Application with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine,...
Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval
Roanoke Police are searching for 8-year-old Cecelia Patterson, who was last seen around 11 p.m....
Roanoke Police searching for missing 8-year-old girl
Jenna Ramkhelawan, 12, receives the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from LPN nurse...
The push to vaccinate preteens: What pediatricians and parents have to say
59 new COVID cases reported in VA Tuesday