Old Bedford Middle School arson suspect to receive mental health evaluation

Daniel Flint will receive a mental health evaluation.
Daniel Flint will receive a mental health evaluation.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The man charged with the arson of the old Bedford Middle School appeared in court Tuesday.

Daniel Flint was set to enter a plea, but his defense attorney requested a change.

“The defense counsel requested the appointment of a mental health expert to help him determine the best course of action going forward in reference to some preexisting conditions of his mental health, specifically to include autism,” said Wes Nance, Bedford County commonwealth’s attorney.

Flint will be evaluated by a mental health expert.

The move comes after Flint was previously found competent to stand trial if necessary.

Nance says the request comes in response to recent state legislation.

“Since 2020, however, the General Assembly has passed some new laws to allow additional mental health evidence to come in to impact both the adjudication phase, that’s the guilt or innocence phase, but also the sentencing phase,” said Nance.

As a result, Flint will be evaluated by that expert next.

A report will then be put together on the expert’s findings followed by a court date in September after that report is compiled.

“I think it’ll be simply a review hearing to make sure everyone’s on the same page and to find out if they have the information necessary to make the proper determination, that being Mr. Flint and his attorney, as to how to proceed down this path,” said Nance.

