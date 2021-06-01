Pulaski motorcyclist dies following crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Tazewell County May 31.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. on Route 16, about a mile north of Route 601/Freestone Valley Drive. The driver of a Harley-Davidson was going south when it came through a curve and ran off the right side of the road, went through a ditch and struck an embankment.

The motorcyclist, 75-year-old Jerry D. White, was taken to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital where he died from his injuries later the same day. White was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

