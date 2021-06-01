Report on VMI issued regarding school environment hostility

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A long-awaited report commissioned by Governor Northam in reaction to accusations of racism and sexism at Virginia Military Institute has been released. That report says VMI must make changes.

The 152-page report criticizes VMI’s culture and traditions, describing it as run by white men for white men.

It says: “VMI’s overall unwillingness to change—or even question its practices and traditions in a meaningful way—has sustained systems that disadvantage minority and female cadets and faculty, and has left VMI trailing behind its peer institutions.”

“I was not surprised that there’s a lot of consistency in the report with some of the observations that I made since I got down here,” said VMI Superintendent Maj. Gen Cedric Wins. “And I think it just kind of charts a path for us to move forward.”

Wins has already issued a plan, called “One Corps – One VMI,” to meet many of the challenges listed in the report.

However, the report questions VMI’s dedication to change, saying that past actions do not inspire confidence.

“The release of the document that we put out today should at least signal to folks that we are moving forward to take action and address the blind spots as we move forward,” Wins said.

And perhaps as an example of the sort of change to come, VMI installed its first female regimental commander, a challenge to the report’s conclusion that gender equity is worse than race equity at VMI.

“The admittance of women to VMI and what they’ve been able to bring as an element of diversity has only made VMI better,” Wins said.

Both the state council on higher education and the governor issued statements. In a release co-signed by several state leaders, the governor said: “The Commonwealth will study this report carefully and then take appropriate action. VMI would be wise to do so as well. VMI is an agency of state government, and we will hold it accountable.”

“I’m very optimistic,” said Gen. Wins. “I think we are building a strong foundation and a strong, solid team.”

Everyone says they plan to study the detailed report as they move forward.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.