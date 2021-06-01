Advertisement

Roanoke Co. announces update to comprehensive plan

(Roanoke County/Facebook)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County announced Tuesday a major update to its comprehensive plan, called the Roanoke County 200 plan.

The last update to the county’s plan was in 2005. The update is a 15-year plan to mark Roanoke County’s bicentennial in 2038.

According to a Facebook post by Roanoke County Planning, the update includes unique goals for 11 community planning areas within the county and in Vinton; provides guidance for public policies about land development, public services and resource protection; and allows decision makers to study the long-term consequences of current decisions and recognize actions today will impact the county for years to come.

Meetings will be held online and/or in person in the fall, depending on COVID-19 recommendations at the time.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Co. authorities are looking for a man and woman accused of child abduction.
VA couple on the run after allegedly abducting children from family member’s home
Woman found shot in Roanoke Sunday night
Courtesy Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department
Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Huddleston
WDBJ
Suspect in custody connected to Lynchburg killing
Two dead after crash on Route 11 in Botetourt County

Latest News

5 Democratic candidates for governor to meet for last debate
Pulaski motorcyclist dies following crash in Tazewell County
Lynchburg man killed in Buckingham Co. crash
North Carolina's Michael Carter (8) is tackled from behind by Virginia Tech defender Devon...
Virginia Tech football player reinstated after assault plea