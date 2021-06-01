Roanoke Co. announces update to comprehensive plan

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County announced Tuesday a major update to its comprehensive plan, called the Roanoke County 200 plan.

The last update to the county’s plan was in 2005. The update is a 15-year plan to mark Roanoke County’s bicentennial in 2038.

According to a Facebook post by Roanoke County Planning, the update includes unique goals for 11 community planning areas within the county and in Vinton; provides guidance for public policies about land development, public services and resource protection; and allows decision makers to study the long-term consequences of current decisions and recognize actions today will impact the county for years to come.

Meetings will be held online and/or in person in the fall, depending on COVID-19 recommendations at the time.

