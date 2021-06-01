Roanoke Police searching for missing 8-year-old girl

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 8-year-old girl.

Cecelia “CeCe” Patterson. Cecelia was last reported seen about 11 p.m. Sunday at her home in the 2800 block of Florida Avenue NW.

She was wearing a pink jacket, pink vest, pink tights, black dress and purple shoes. Cecelia is autistic, according to police.

If you know where Cecelia is, police are asking you to call 911.

