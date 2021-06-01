Suspect in custody following Lynchburg shooting that killed one, injured another

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A person is in custody Tuesday following an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

The incident happened just after midnight in the 3400 block of Fort Avenue. The Lynchburg Police Department said one man was killed and a woman was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect is in custody according to the department, following a vehicle pursuit that ended at 12:12 a.m.

No names have been released.

