Virginia Tech football player reinstated after assault plea

North Carolina's Michael Carter (8) is tackled from behind by Virginia Tech defender Devon...
North Carolina's Michael Carter (8) is tackled from behind by Virginia Tech defender Devon Hunter (7) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19 2019, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)(WITN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech football player who had been suspended indefinitely during an assault investigation has been reinstated.

Devon Hunter, 23, has been cleared to return to the program, according to Head Coach Justin Fuente:

“In accordance with Virginia Tech student-conduct protocols and in conjunction with Virginia Tech Athletics administration, Devon Hunter has been cleared to return to the Virginia Tech football program effective immediately. Devon has demonstrated remorse for his actions and understands the expectations for him going forward. He recognizes and appreciates the opportunity to return to the program.”

In May, Hunter pleaded guilty in Montgomery County to the 2020 assault and battery of a family member. He was sentenced to two years in jail, but 23 months and 28 days were suspended, meaning two days in jail as the sentence, with two years probation.

