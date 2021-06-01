Woman killed in Memorial Day Amherst County crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash Monday.

Debra Jackson, 59 of Madison Heights, was thrown from her Jeep and died at the scene.

Police were called shortly before 6 p.m. May 31 to the crash near the intersection of Wright Shop Rd. and Penn Lane. Jackson, driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was traveling south on Wright Shop Road and ran off the right side of the road, according to police. She overcorrected and went into the northbound lanes, overcorrected again, overturned and hit an embankment off the right side of the road.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.