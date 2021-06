ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League for girls and boys in the city is open for 2021 signups.

Beginning on June 16, the games run on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 - 8 p.m. at Melrose Park in Roanoke.

Visit the league’s Facebook page for more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.