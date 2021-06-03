24th District Republicans compete for Delegate’s seat

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “The thing that keeps me coming back is that I guess my entire life has been dedicated to community service,” said Del. Ronnie Campbell (R-24th), “and I really believe in what I’m doing.”

It’s Campbell’s third campaign for delegate, after being a Rockbridge supervisor and school board member.

“I think I’m down there carrying out what my constituents want,” he said. “In three years, I’ve never had a single person call me up and complain about the way I’ve voted on an issue.”

In Richmond, his voting record has brought him high ratings from conservative groups, as well as an endorsement from his predecessor, Ben Cline.

“If I had went to Richmond and done anything other than be a conservative, Ben wouldn’t be endorsing me,” Campbell said.

Mark Reed didn’t start out to be a politician.

“I have never run for public office before,” he said, “and I probably never will again.”

Rather, he was moved to to run for delegate by an issue he’s worked on most of his life.

“I guess it is personal,” he said. “But you know what, abused and neglected children are personal to me. For 25 years, I served children, abused and neglected children and their families in the state of Michigan. That was my career, and I retired from that career.”

But on arrival in Lexington, he discovered a Child Welfare Agency in difficulty, a scandal that would lead to the Social Services Director’s departure and a special grand jury. He says resistance to those changes, including from Campbell, forced him to act.

“Probably that was the key moment for me,” Reed said. “I didn’t stand up that day and say I think I’m going to run for House of Delegates, but that was the linchpin. That’s what turned it for me.”

He thinks Campbell should be doing more.

“I’d seen that this area and this district needs representation, and they haven’t been getting it,” according to Reed.

“It’s what you are actually delivering for your district,” said Campbell, “and what you’re doing for them.”

