Most power restored after Appalachian Power outage in south Roanoke

Map of Mill Mountain-area power outage
Map of Mill Mountain-area power outage(Appalachian Power)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Appalachian Power customers have power back after Thursday night’s outage, according to the AEP outage map.

ORIGINAL STORY: Appalachian Power anticipates it will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning before power is restored to more than a thousand customers in the south part of the city of Roanoke.

The outage is centered in the Mill Mountain area.

An AEP spokesperson told WDBJ7 the cause is a broken piece of equipment in the substation on Walnut, and is essentially something that breaks occasionally due to normal wear and tear, much like a fuse.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital says patient care is not impacted, as the facility has backup generator power.

Click here to check the status of an outage in your area.

