Downtown Lynchburg Association to host July fireworks show

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A colorful show will return to the Hill City’s downtown for the first time in four years.

Downtown Lynchburg Association is hosting a fireworks show July 2.

To see the show, you’ll need to make your way to the Bluffwalk or Riverfront Park.

Organizers say the show is a way to invite people back downtown.

“We really want this to be a way to invite people back downtown. It’s been a rough year, you know, and we want people to come back down here and have a reason to celebrate,” said Ashley Kershner, executive director.

Some local businesses will also offer special deals that day.

WDBJ7 is one of the sponsors for the fireworks show, which is also supported by BWX Technologies.

Downtown parking is always free on night and weekends, so there are plenty of options for those attending the show. You can check out a parking map here.

Downtown Lynchburg Association asks event-goers to leave their dogs at home, as bright lights and loud noises can be very scary for them.

In case of rain, the fireworks display will be held Friday, July 9.

For more information, click here.

