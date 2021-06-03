Advertisement

Exclusive footage shows comings and goings at murder victim’s home

By Janay Reece and Jen Cardone
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Surveillance video shows three people leaving quickly from Jerry Smith’s Blacksburg apartment May 31.

We’ve blurred their faces until police confirm their identities and if they are looking for additional suspects in the murder of Smith, who was found dead, the victim of blunt force head injuries, the night of June 1. Police found Smith in his apartment during a welfare check.

The video footage was shared exclusively with us from the property owner of the victim’s apartment; the owner would like to remain anonymous.

The suspect, Isi Etute, appeared in court virtually Thursday from the Montgomery County Jail.

The 18-year-old is charged with second-degree murder.

His court-appointed attorney, Naomi Huntington, has been replaced by Jimmy Turk, who has represented other Hokie athletes in criminal matters.

A Virginia Tech spokesperson says Etute is the only football player who has been suspended from the team.

