JMU Dukes beat top-seeded Oklahoma in first game of softball world series

NORMAN, Okla. (WDBJ) - The James Madison University Dukes women’s softball team beat the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners Thursday in their first-ever appearance in the Women’s College World Series.

The Dukes won 4-3.

This is the first time the Dukes have made an appearance in the World Series and are just one of two unranked teams to make the field.

JMU was powered by two home runs off the bats of Sara Jubas and Kate Gordon, who hit the game winner in the top of the 8th inning.

The Dukes advance in the winner’s bracket, securing their first-ever win in the Women’s College World Series.

Friday night, they face Oklahoma State, which beat Georgia Thursday.

WELCOME TO THE WCWS, JAMES MADISON‼️ @JMUSoftball punctuates its first ever Women's College World Series game in program history with an upset of (1) Oklahoma, stunning the Sooners, 4-3, in 8 innings!#WCWS pic.twitter.com/vpzAX4YVmB — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 3, 2021

Big congrats to @JMUSoftball on today's historic win in the #RoadToWCWS! Virginia is rooting for you—let's go Dukes! 🥎 https://t.co/GKw09mmuNE — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.