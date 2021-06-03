Kendal at Lexington opens Borden Center

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Kendal at Lexington cut a ribbon after a presentation showing the work it has completed over the past year at the Borden Center.

Construction was delayed last year by COVID considerations, but the newly-expanded and improved building allows them to care for more residents and even offer some facilities to the community.

”The household model that we built is really focused on person-centered care, so that gives us the opportunity to really be with individual residents and also have them as a group in a household,” said Kendal at Lexington CEO Jan Bigelow.

As well as living areas, the center has a fully-staffed rehabilitation center.

