Lynchburg City Schools offers summer programs for students

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools is offering a variety of programs this summer.

Some of those include accelerated learning and YMCA summer programs.

Officials say attendance has more than doubled from 2019.

They say they’re happy to see the amount of interest in the programs.

“People responded to the invitations. Staff responded to the invitation to work so I see it as a great thing and I think it will continue,” said Allison Jordan, Lynchburg City Schools director of curriculum and instruction.

They say these programs will also help students catch up on learning loss from the past school year.

