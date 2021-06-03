Police looking into reports of drink-spiking at Blacksburg restaurant

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Police continue to investigate reports of drink-spiking at the Centro Taco Bar.

Police say over the last several months, they have received complaints and social media reports from people believing “a substance used to cause cognitive impairment had been added to their drinks” at the restaurant.

A search warrant executed May 18 indicates at least one woman submitted a blood and urine sample as part of the investigation.

The restaurant is part of the Roanoke Regional Restaurant Group, with which Jerry Smith once worked to get restaurants up and running. Smith was found dead this week in Blacksburg, with Isimemen Etute charged with his murder.

Police, working with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, say they have so far found no evidence to support the claims, but the investigation is ongoing, and the restaurant is “fully cooperating with investigators, allowing full access to their facility, including the high quality surveillance system.”

Police say the restaurant was, however, found to be in violation of COVID-19 restrictions and has been issued a warning by ABC.

Blacksburg Police encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.