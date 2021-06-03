Advertisement

Radford Army Ammunition Plant welcomes a new commander

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Army Ammunition Plant officially welcomed a new commander.

LTC Russell A. Jones will be the new incoming Commander at the ammunition plant.

LTC Jones joins the team from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) at Fort Belvoir, Virginia where he served as Chief.

Jones is taking over the position from LTC Anthony Kazor who held the position for two years.

