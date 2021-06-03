Replacement of aging schools in Virginia could require billions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Here in Virginia, more than 1,000 schools are at least 50 years old. And the cost to replace them all? By one estimate, more than $24 billion.

A General Assembly committee is considering how to address the problem of aging and substandard school buildings.

The Virginia Department of Education conducted a new survey of the state’s local school districts. State Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane shared results at a meeting Thursday morning.

“You’ll see that there hasn’t been a new school built in southside in nearly 13 years,” Lane told members of the committee. “And then some of our oldest schools are over 100 years old, in pretty much every region.”

The committee will issue recommendations before the next regular session of the General Assembly early next year.

