Republicans make pitch for Virginia House of Delegates 22nd District seat

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the June 8 Republican primary around the corner, folks are gearing up for the Virginia House of Delegates races.

In the 22nd district, two people are making their pitches to voters.

One is challenger Isaiah Knight.

“We need to stand and fight and not cower in the corner like we’ve had for too many years. We need a fresh look and we need to start fighting,” said Knight.

Knight says he’s a pro-life supporter.

He also says voters need someone who will champion their Second Amendment rights.

“I’m going to champion constitutional carry ‘cause I don’t think you should have to beg the government or pay a tax in order for you to be able to protect yourself and your family,” said Knight.

Meanwhile, incumbent Del. Kathy Byron looks to retain her seat in the house.

She says her decades-long record proves the trust voters have in her.

“I have been able to get things done. I know how to get things done and I have a proven record that shows that I am actually out fighting and have never stopped fighting for people in the district,” said Byron.

She says if she stays put, she has some issues she plans to continue working on.

“We need to make sure that we get rid of the cumbersome regulations that have been put on business, make sure that we open up Virginia again, make sure that our kids get back to school,” said Byron.

