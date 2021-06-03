Advertisement

Roanoke City celebrates reopening of public pools

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke’s two public pools are set to open Friday, June 4, for the first time in nearly two years.

Thursday, city leaders celebrated the occasion at Washington Park Pool.

Washington Park will be open every day but Wednesdays throughout the summer. Fallon Park Pool will be open every day but Monday.

Each pool will allow up to 300 guests, which is full capacity.

“This is an opportunity for our young people, and all of our citizens, to come together, socialize, connect with one another, in ways that we haven’t done in a while,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, who spoke at the event Thursday.

Reopening the pools was made possible thanks to a fundraiser started by Roanoke attorney John Fishwick. Over the past year, he and other community members raised $53,000 for the cause.

