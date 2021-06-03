Advertisement

Warmer, drier weather expected for the weekend

Much of the region now in a Moderate Drought
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Stray overnight showers
  • Low severe risk
  • Turning sunny, drier for the weekend

REST OF TODAY

Many areas can’t seem to buy a drop of rain here lately. Thursday’s approaching cold front did little to alleviate the ongoing dry stretch. Very few areas received measurable rainfall form the line of showers and storms which mainly fell east of the Blue Ridge into Central and Southside VA.

Until the front moves through overnight, we still can’t rule out a stray shower/storm. However, any severe risk looks very low tonight. Lows slip to the mid 60s.

In fact, this week’s drought monitor now has most areas along/east of the Blue Ridge in a Moderate Drought designation. This is the first time our area has been this dry since October 2019.

FRIDAY

The slow-moving cold front will push east toward the coast as high pressure builds in behind it. Shower and storm chances are much lower for Friday. Any activity would be very spotty and short-lived over one area. Highs return to the upper 70s in the mountains to low 80s elsewhere.

THE WEEKEND

After last weekend’s clouds and rain, this weekend looks perfect for pool and lake plans. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny and any shower/storm chances appear very low. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s and perhaps even a few 90s on Sunday.

