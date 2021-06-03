Six Democrats vying for Lieutenant Governor nomination

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a diverse group of candidates from across the Commonwealth. Six Democrats are pursuing the party’s nomination for Lieutenant Governor.

“In 400 years, we’ve never seen a woman of color elected statewide. We have the opportunity,” Delegate Hala Ayala said in a recent interview.

Ayala is a cybersecurity specialist, who says the challenges in her own life have spurred her to give a voice to others.

“And I’ll work with everyone,” Ayala told us. “And that is the best recipe for success that you’re going to bring people together to really make a difference.”

“I think you need both passion and know-how and commitment,” said Del. Mark Levine. The delegate said he has the heart of an activist and the knowledge of an experienced lawmaker.

“I’m going to be there, because I am committed to spending 10 months out of the year in all 133 counties and cities of Virginia,” Levine said. “And I am the only candidate that’s committed to making this a full-time job.”

“I hope that the voters look at experience and qualifications,” said Andria McClellan.

A member of Norfolk City Council, she said her work in local government and in business give her a unique perspective.

“The combination of the two of those makes me a practical and pragmatic leader who works with lots of folks, builds coalitions and gets things done,” she said.

“This position isn’t inherently powerful, so you need someone who knows how to use positions that aren’t powerful,” said Sean Perryman.

He led the largest chapter of the NAACP in Virginia, and worked as a congressional investigator.

“I know what it’s like to be working class and struggle and try to do more with your life,” Perryman said. “And I also have the expertise and the policy solutions that will deliver for everyday people.”

“I think what people are looking for are elected officials who are ready to bring all parts of Virginia together,” said Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul.

He said he hopes to advance a progressive agenda and build broad coalitions.

During my eight years in the General Assembly I’ve always tried to represent the true voice of the people, and put Virginians first,” Rasoul said. “I can’t wait to do that as our next Lieutenant Governor.”

“I tell people I was a country boy with big dreams,” said Xavier Warren.

Warren is an NFL sports agent, and a northern Virginia businessman with roots in the Danville area.

“We need to bring in new leadership. We need to bring in new ideas and it’s time for a fresh start,” Warren told WDBJ7 during a recent interview.

