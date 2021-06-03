The largest truck expo in the world makes a stop at Rockingham County Fairgrounds this weekend

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend, the largest truck expo in the world is coming to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, as the American Truck Historical Society celebrates its 50th anniversary.

From Thursday to Saturday, you can check out more than 800 trucks of all different sizes and even some trucks from more than 100 years ago.

“This is the largest truck show in the world, every year we have had as many as 12,000 trucks in one place,” Scott Shifflett, with the Shenandoah Valley American Historical Society.

Shifflett said the National Convention and Truck Show is held at different locations every year and worked hard to make sure the 50th anniversary was held in Virginia.

He said the expo is not just for truck enthusiasts but also for those interested in what the trucking world has to offer. Different presentations are being held at each of the buildings on the fairgrounds to learn about trucking in the Shenandoah Valley and history.

For truck drivers like CW Roberts, it’s the ride of his life being able to meet with old friends from around the world again.

“It’s a big family thing, you get to know everybody and you’ll have another show and you may have never seen them in a year and you get to catch up,” Roberts said.

Roberts got into trucks because of his grandfather and now his kids are getting into trucks too. He said for his family its more than a job, it’s a way of life.

“For most of us it’s just a way of life, it gets in your blood,” Roberts said.

The expo runs from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday the expo goes on from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

