Two hurt in big rig crash on Route 60 in Buena Vista

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were treated and released after a tractor-trailer crash in Buena Vista Thursday afternoon.

Buena Vista Police say it appears the big rig lost brakes traveling west on Route 60 into the city. The driver wasn’t able to maneuver the truck onto the truck ramp continuing into the city, and went up an embankment, rolling onto its side back into the road, hitting the railroad trussell supports and another truck traveling east on 60.

Norfolk Southern Railroad traffic was stopped for a brief period to allow for inspection of the supports and restarted a short time later after railroad officials determined the supports were in good shape.

Route 60 (West 29th Street) in Buena Vista was closed from Route 501 to Alleghany Avenue during the investigation and cleanup.

Route 60 Crash, Buena Vista
Route 60 Crash, Buena Vista(WDBJ7)

