VMI Board of Visitors reacts to critical report

The barracks at the Virginia Military Institute.
The barracks at the Virginia Military Institute.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Military Institute’s Board of Visitors has reacted to a harshly critical report on the school.

The board met in person Wednesday in closed session, issuing a statement afterward saying in part: “Board members determined that most of the recommendations contained in the report should be pursued and have instructed the administration to determine the feasibility of implementation. Many of the recommendations are already being acted upon by Institute officials. Others can likely be achieved by modifying existing programs to better align with the recommendations.”

Virginia Legislative Black Caucus urges adoption of VMI report recommendations

The report said VMI suffered from institutional racism and sexism.

