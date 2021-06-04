7th District Democratic candidates hope for open seat in the House of Delegates

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Democratic candidates are hoping to fill an open seat in the House of Delegates.

Longtime New River Valley residents Derek Kitts and Tara Orlando are the candidates vying it out for the Democratic nomination for the 7th District.

“When we talk about community, and this is what it’s really about service to community,” said Derek Kitts.

Kitts hasn’t held office before but is no stranger to running. In 2016, he ran for Congress against Morgan Griffith.

“It’s always about representation, it’s always about coming up with solutions, it’s always about solving problems and I think that’s the important part of what a delegate is supposed to do,” said Kitts.

As a retired Army veteran and business owner, he says some of his top priorities are rural education and infrastructure.

“As you start talking about infrastructure and you start talking about economy, you started talking about education, all three of them are severely intertwined,” said Kitts.

The district covers most of Pulaski, parts of Montgomery counties and all of Floyd—where Orlando has been a longtime resident.

“The primaries is where you actually get to choose your representative who it is that you would want to be the one in the general election,” said Tara Orlando.

Some of Orlando’s priories support small businesses, childcare and the environment.

“I mean there’s many others that the community has spoken that they’re concerned about,” said Orlando. “But there’s many, many in the southwest Virginia area that are micro businesses, and they don’t qualify for small business and they should be, because they’re most the largest employer.”

Current Republican Nick Rush, who held the 7th District seat for many years, will be moving on.

Whoever wins the June 8th Primary will be up against Republican Marie March in November.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.