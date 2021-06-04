Advertisement

Balloons Over Rockbridge plans July 4 activities

By Bruce Young
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge County Fourth of July tradition is returning this year.

Balloons Over Rockbridge will once again have their tethered hot air balloon rides and balloon flights on July second and third.

The flights had to be cancelled last year because of COVID.

But to get the balloons off the ground, they need the help of volunteers, and have put out a call for assistance.

”We actually need a lot of volunteers,” said Dawn Mays of Balloons Over Rockbridge. “We have a very small board group, and we do a lot of work, but we couldn’t do it without the volunteers. So we’re looking for balloon crews for the actual flights, for the tethered rides. We need merchandise sales. We need site maintenance.”

You can find them on Facebook, or at their website.

