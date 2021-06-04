Warm, quiet weather through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Stray afternoon shower/storm

Warmer, mostly dry weekend

Daily storm chances next week

This week’s drought monitor now has most areas along/east of the Blue Ridge in a Moderate Drought designation. This is the first time our area has been this dry since October 2019.

MODERATE DROUGHT (D1) MEANS:

-Some damage to crops, pastures possible



-Streams, reservoirs, wells may dry out or run lowhttps://t.co/GqtWmO3LOw pic.twitter.com/srOFzwgJdt — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) June 3, 2021

FRIDAY EVENING/TONIGHT

The front continues to push to our east. A few isolated storms popped up in the afternoon and should dissipate by this evening. Fair conditions will continue tonight with lower levels of humidity lasting through Saturday.

Tonight lows will fall into the 50s west to low 60s to the east under mostly clear skies.

THE WEEKEND

After last weekend’s clouds and rain, this weekend looks perfect for pool and lake plans. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny and any shower/storm chances appear very low. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s and perhaps even a few 90s on Sunday.

Humidity will be lower on Saturday, but rise quickly Sunday setting us up for next week’s more active weather pattern.

We'll see lots of sunshine this weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees. (WDBJ Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Our string of hot weather continues as highs hold in the upper 80s to near 90 through Wednesday. We increase our chances of showers and storms each afternoon starting Monday. The best chances comes in toward the end of next week.

Daily afternoon storm chances with plenty of humidity. (WDBJ7 Weather)

