Blacksburg restaurant responds to investigation into drink-spiking reports

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of Centro Taco Bar in Blacksburg responded Friday to the police investigation into reports of drinks being spiked at the restaurant.

Centro Taco Bar released the following statement:

“In response to the statement provided by the Blacksburg Police Department on Thursday, we want to reinforce our commitment to cooperating with the Department’s investigation. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that violates or threatens the safety of our patrons or employees. It is extremely concerning that anyone has felt that their safety or health was compromised in our establishment, and we take these allegations very seriously. We are hopeful that the investigation proceeds lawfully and results in no evidence to support these claims. In the meantime, we are retraining our staff on how to recognize, prevent, and report any health or safety violation, and we are taking any extra precautions we can to ensure a safe dining and drinking experience.

Thank you to the Blacksburg and Virginia Tech communities for your ongoing support. It means the world to us and is not unnoticed during this time.”

On Thursday, Blacksburg Police said they were looking into complaints and social media reports from people believing “a substance used to cause cognitive impairment had been added to their drinks” at the restaurant.

