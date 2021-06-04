Advertisement

Blacksburg restaurant responds to investigation into drink-spiking reports

(Facebook/Pennington Biomedical)
(Facebook/Pennington Biomedical)(Facebook/Pennington Biomedical)
By WDBJ7
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of Centro Taco Bar in Blacksburg responded Friday to the police investigation into reports of drinks being spiked at the restaurant.

Centro Taco Bar released the following statement:

“In response to the statement provided by the Blacksburg Police Department on Thursday, we want to reinforce our commitment to cooperating with the Department’s investigation. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that violates or threatens the safety of our patrons or employees. It is extremely concerning that anyone has felt that their safety or health was compromised in our establishment, and we take these allegations very seriously. We are hopeful that the investigation proceeds lawfully and results in no evidence to support these claims. In the meantime, we are retraining our staff on how to recognize, prevent, and report any health or safety violation, and we are taking any extra precautions we can to ensure a safe dining and drinking experience.

Thank you to the Blacksburg and Virginia Tech communities for your ongoing support. It means the world to us and is not unnoticed during this time.”

On Thursday, Blacksburg Police said they were looking into complaints and social media reports from people believing “a substance used to cause cognitive impairment had been added to their drinks” at the restaurant.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows three people leaving from Jerry Smith’s Blacksburg apartment on May 31.
Exclusive footage shows comings and goings at murder victim’s home
Camron Jeffries Mugshot
One man hurt, another arrested in Roanoke County shooting
Blacksburg Murder Suspect Arraigned
Cause of death of Blacksburg businessman ruled blunt force; FBI involved in investigation
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Virginia Tech football player held for second-degree murder in Blacksburg killing
Police looking into reports of drink-spiking at Blacksburg restaurant

Latest News

NRV Balloons
NRV Balloons
Kitten Shower June 2021
Kitten Shower June 2021
D-Day Map At Foundation
D-Day Map At Foundation
A Look At 7th District Fight
A Look At 7th District Fight
Last Push For Candidates
Last Push For Candidates