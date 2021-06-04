Advertisement

COVID-19 spurs shutdown of ‘Mission Impossible’ set

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Thursday temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The company provided no further details.

In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the “Mission: Impossible” set, after he reportedly spotted two crew members violating social distancing rules. In audio released by the Sun tabloid, Cruise can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows three people leaving from Jerry Smith’s Blacksburg apartment on May 31.
Exclusive footage shows comings and goings at murder victim’s home
Camron Jeffries Mugshot
One man hurt, another arrested in Roanoke County shooting
Blacksburg Murder Suspect Arraigned
Cause of death of Blacksburg businessman ruled blunt force; FBI involved in investigation
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Virginia Tech football player held for second-degree murder in Blacksburg killing
Police looking into reports of drink-spiking at Blacksburg restaurant

Latest News

NRV Balloons
NRV Balloons
Kitten Shower June 2021
Kitten Shower June 2021
D-Day Map At Foundation
D-Day Map At Foundation
A Look At 7th District Fight
A Look At 7th District Fight
Last Push For Candidates
Last Push For Candidates