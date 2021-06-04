Advertisement

COVID, cancer survivor set to compete in Roanoke IRONMAN Sunday

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 32.5 million Americans have battled and beaten COVID-19 over the past 15 months.

But very few can say they’ve overcome the illness and then completed an IRONMAN race.

John Mormando hopes to capture that achievement this weekend.

“Life is short. I said let’s just do things,” said the 54-year-old New Jersey man.

He is set to compete in the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon Sunday.

It’ll be his second race of this type, but his first since beating COVID in March of 2020.

“Not being able to breathe is a scary thing,” said Mormando. “A lot of people get no symptoms, but I had a severe [case]. I had to go and get hospitalized.”

Mormando’s bout with COVID was not his first major medical challenge, either.

In 2018, he battled breast cancer stemming from his exposure to ground zero while working in New York City just days after 9/11.

“We went back to work six days after the towers came down and we worked there straight through. There was a lot of smoke and it was just horrible,” he recalled.

Mormando hopes the hurdles he’s cleared to get to this point will serve to inspire others.

This weekend, he hopes his only challenges will be along the 70.3-mile route he’s more than prepared to take down.

“My goal is to be a motivation for somebody else like me, who might have had a cancer scare or COVID, and said, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ Well, you can,” said Mormando. “I’m living proof, I’m just a regular guy.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows three people leaving from Jerry Smith’s Blacksburg apartment on May 31.
Exclusive footage shows comings and goings at murder victim’s home
Camron Jeffries Mugshot
One man hurt, another arrested in Roanoke County shooting
Blacksburg Murder Suspect Arraigned
Cause of death of Blacksburg businessman ruled blunt force; FBI involved in investigation
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Virginia Tech football player held for second-degree murder in Blacksburg killing
Police looking into reports of drink-spiking at Blacksburg restaurant

Latest News

NRV Balloons
NRV Balloons
Kitten Shower June 2021
Kitten Shower June 2021
D-Day Map At Foundation
D-Day Map At Foundation
A Look At 7th District Fight
A Look At 7th District Fight
Last Push For Candidates
Last Push For Candidates