D-Day connection to unique object in Marshall Foundation collection

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - H-Hour, D-Day: the moment thousands of men landed on the shore of France to finally start the long awaited second front of World War II.

Coming ashore with these soldiers was Maj. Gen. Leonard Gerow, the American Corps Commander.

“He landed on D-Day,” said Melissa Davis, the Marshall Foundation Director of Library and Archives. “He was the first corps commander to land during the invasion of Europe. And he was literally on the beach on D-Day.”

With him, a map, coated in plastic against the sea water, showing the plans to follow in dark marker. As he led the troops inland, he added red marks showing the actual positions.

“So it really was a picture of how things were proceeding as well as the big black plan for the invasion,” Davis said.

It’s a unique record of D-Day, on an object unlike any other.

“They didn’t preserve them,” Davis explained. “Maps were meant to last to the end of a campaign, and they got tossed. And so we’re very lucky that Gen. Gerow kept the copy of his map, and that he saved it for us to be able to study now.”

It’s here now in the Marshall Foundation because Gerow, like Marshall, was an alumnus of VMI and passed it on to his old school.

“VMI decided that they would put it on long term loan to the Marshall Foundation so it would be available to researchers and visitors,” according to Davis.

Allowing them to see history, like when Marshall and the other joint chiefs came to see, just six days after the landings, how things were going.

“They landed on the 12th of June on a Duck that they had to climb out the sides,” Davis said.

And met with their commanders, like Gerow, showing the map, as he had in planning.

A map that recorded history in real time.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.