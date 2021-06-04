Feature film “Tapawingo” will film in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - A feature film called “Tapawingo” will shoot in locations across Central Virginia this summer, according to Governor Ralph Northam. The coming-of-age comedy, starring Jon Heder of “Napolean Dynamite” and Billy Zane of “Titanic,” will film in Hopewell with additional locations in Petersburg and Richmond.

“Virginia extends a warm welcome to the cast and crew of “Tapawingo,” said Governor Northam. “The film industry contributes an immediate, powerful economic impact and the opportunity to share the beauty of our Commonwealth with a far-reaching audience. From the preserved history of “Harriet” to the rolling landscapes of “The Good Lord Bird,” Virginia offers a unique palette for filmmakers.”

“Virginia’s film, television, and new media industry has been a growing source of economic development for the Commonwealth, with three major recent projects—”Dopesick,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” and “Swagger”—injecting more than $120 million into the economy during just a nine-month period,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This industry continues to create high-paying jobs and generate instant revenue for Virginia businesses large and small.”

“Tapawingo” will be eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit or grant. The exact amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables, including Virginia tourism promotions, said Northam.

“The Town of Hopewell has been unwavering in its support and hospitality,” said Director Dylan K. Narang. “It is the perfect spot for our movie, and everyone we have talked to has bent over backwards to help us get this movie made. I can’t thank the people of Hopewell and Virginia enough for making my decision to film here an easy one.”

Projects previously filmed in Hopewell include “Imperium,” starring Daniel Radcliffe; the Oscar-nominated film “Loving,” the seventh season of Showtime’s “Homeland,” AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” and upcoming streaming series “Swagger” and “Dopesick.”

“This will be the eighth production filmed in Hopewell over the past six years,” said Mayor Patience Bennett. “The continued use of Hopewell by the film and television industry reflects the welcoming and supportive attitudes of our staff and the citizens. We are excited by the positive influence, increased economic impact, and recognition this has provided our community, and we always welcome the influx of revenue from such a production spending time and money in our city.”

“We are pleased to welcome “Tapawingo” to Virginia and look forward to the economic benefits that productions have on each locality they touch,” said Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds. “This industry was one of the first to stimulate our hardest hit sectors like hospitality during the past year’s challenges, and we are thrilled about the continued support these resilient projects provide.”

