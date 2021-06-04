Goodwill partnering with Roanoke City, Career Works for Summer Youth Work Program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is now enrolling middle school and high school students at YouthHQ@Goodwill.

Students planning to spend weekdays at the center or in a program can do so free of charge.

Students 16 – 21 who are looking for a summer job can also receive help from Goodwill, the City of Roanoke, and Virginia Career Works through the Summer Youth Work Program, running June 21–July 30. Pre-job training begins on Monday, June 7th.

Students will benefit from 6 weeks of paid summer employment, classroom training, and jobs matching their interests and skill levels.

Younger students ages 14–15 can participate in a week-long Summer Career Camp, guiding them for future employment.

“YouthHQ@Goodwill provides a safe place for middle and high school youth to spend their summers at no charge while participating in our summer programs like Summer Youth to Work, Summer Career Camp and Science Camp,” states Shantell DuPree, YouthHQ@Goodwill Program Manager. “We want to focus on our overall goal for our youth programs at Goodwill which is to provide work experience or academic activities to prepare students to be work-ready upon graduation.”

The YouthHQ summer operating hours will be 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. from June 14 through August 13. Some Summer program activities are Self-Care, College Week, Career Awareness Week, Nutrition/Fitness, Field Trips, and Apple Ridge Camp. To view the Summer Program flyer, click here.

YouthHQ will also bring back Science Camp for rising 6th - 8th graders for a weeklong camp in August. For more information on Science Camp, click here.

Anyone interested in learning more about the center or registering someone to participate in programming at YouthHQ@Goodwill should visit goodwillvalleys.com/work-and-training-services/youth-services/#YouthHQ or call (540) 767.0363.

