Hometown principal retires after more than 30 years in Montgomery County

SHAWSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 30 years as the school’s leader, one hometown principal said goodbye to her children and the community Thursday night.

Denise Boyle – better known as Miss Boyle – had a farewell at Old Town Fields in Shawsville.

Boyle began as a brand-new principal at Elliston Lafayette in 1991 and served in that role for 19 years until Eastern Montgomery Elementary was built. The new school joined the communities of Elliston, Lafayette, Ironto, Shawsville and Allegheny Springs, which coincidentally spells out her middle name, Elisa. She was the principal there for 11 years.

“I am just truly honored that they wanted to recognize the work that we’ve done together,” Boyle said. “It’s not just the work that I’ve done, but the work that we have done together and together we are stronger. Thank you to them for the greatest time of my life.”

Boyle moved from New Jersey and fell in love with the community. She says that’s why she could never leave. She’s retiring now because she said she needs to take care of her mom, who got sick and needs her help. Putting family first is something she has preached and is putting into practice now.

She is thankful for the community who came out to support her Thursday night.

“It is absolutely the greatest feeling,” Boyle said. “I can’t thank this community enough for what they’ve given to me over the 30 years.”

Boyle also served as an assistant principal at Christiansburg Primary and taught for 10 years in Franklin County.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.