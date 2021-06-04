Interest in early voting remains strong

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The interest in early voting remains high in Virginia and in the city of Roanoke.

Election officials in Roanoke say early voting hasn’t been as brisk as it was before the Presidential election.

But Director of Elections Andrew Cochran says it has outpaced other primaries, in which the city might count fewer than 300 early votes in person and by mail.

“Today, we’re going to crack 1300 in-person voters, and probably 600 vote-by-mail ballots returned. So that’s a significant increase,” Cochran told WDBJ7 Friday morning.

Saturday is the last day to vote early in person before Tuesday’s Democratic primary. The Roanoke City Registrar’s office will be open until 5:00pm.

