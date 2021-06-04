Advertisement

“Light The Night” is back for 2021

Anyone who wishes to participate can contact 276-613-0997 or reach out to 103tow@gmail.com for added information.
Courtesy "Light The Night" Facebook page
Courtesy "Light The Night" Facebook page("Light The Night" Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Enjoy a lineup of “light-ups” this year at the Slow Down, Move Over Rally for 2021.

The “Light the Night” event presents a parade of illuminated vehicles in a stationary format meant to spread awareness for the Slow Down, Move Over law that protects those that respond to crashes, etc. on the road.

The parade is presented by 103 Towing & Recovery.

Anyone who wishes to participate can contact 276-613-0997 or reach out to 103tow@gmail.com for added information.

Visit the “Light the Night” Facebook page for more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows three people leaving from Jerry Smith’s Blacksburg apartment on May 31.
Exclusive footage shows comings and goings at murder victim’s home
Camron Jeffries Mugshot
One man hurt, another arrested in Roanoke County shooting
Blacksburg Murder Suspect Arraigned
Cause of death of Blacksburg businessman ruled blunt force; FBI involved in investigation
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Virginia Tech football player held for second-degree murder in Blacksburg killing
Police looking into reports of drink-spiking at Blacksburg restaurant

Latest News

NRV Balloons
NRV Balloons
Kitten Shower June 2021
Kitten Shower June 2021
D-Day Map At Foundation
D-Day Map At Foundation
A Look At 7th District Fight
A Look At 7th District Fight
Last Push For Candidates
Last Push For Candidates