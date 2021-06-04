“Light The Night” is back for 2021

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Enjoy a lineup of “light-ups” this year at the Slow Down, Move Over Rally for 2021.

The “Light the Night” event presents a parade of illuminated vehicles in a stationary format meant to spread awareness for the Slow Down, Move Over law that protects those that respond to crashes, etc. on the road.

The parade is presented by 103 Towing & Recovery.

Anyone who wishes to participate can contact 276-613-0997 or reach out to 103tow@gmail.com for added information.

Visit the “Light the Night” Facebook page for more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.