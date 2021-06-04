WATCH: National D-Day Memorial hosts virtual panel for 77th anniversary
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To mark the 77th Anniversary of D-Day, the National D-Day Memorial is honoring the event with a Virtual Panel Discussion with renowned historians John McManus, Joe Balkoski, and Mitchell Yockelson.
The National D-Day Memorial also plans to host in-person events to mark the occasion which includes live music, book signings, a necrology wall tour, commemorative videos and wreath layings.
