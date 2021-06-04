One dead after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash from Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responded at 4:47 p.m. to 8th Street between Jackson and Federal Streets for a report of a motorcycle crash involving two people.

Officers found two men in the road and began performing lifesaving measures. Police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene; he has been identified him as 35-year-old Dekota Demon Matthews of Lynchburg. The second man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. Officers say he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047. Anyone who may have captured video of the crash on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.