One man hurt, another arrested in Roanoke County shooting

Camron Jeffries Mugshot
Camron Jeffries Mugshot(Roanoke County Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police say a man was critically hurt after a shooting Thursday near an apartment building.

Officers say about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, they responded to calls about a shooting in the 4300 block of Garst Mill Road. They found Calik Ty’Jhay Harris, 19 of Roanoke City, on the ground outside an apartment building with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Camron Jeffries, 19 of Roanoke County; he is being held for aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say the two men know each other.

