One person taken to hospital after Bedford Co. crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A multi-vehicle crash left one person with serious injuries Friday, according to Bedford Fire.

The Bedford Fire Department responded to Forest Road, in the area of Goode Road, and found three vehicles involved in a crash that left two with heavy damage.

The road was closed, but has reopened, according to State Police.

Crash on Forest Road in Bedford County (Bedford Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.