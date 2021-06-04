Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after Bedford Co. crash

Crash on Forest Road in Bedford County
Crash on Forest Road in Bedford County(Bedford Fire Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A multi-vehicle crash left one person with serious injuries Friday, according to Bedford Fire.

The Bedford Fire Department responded to Forest Road, in the area of Goode Road, and found three vehicles involved in a crash that left two with heavy damage.

The road was closed, but has reopened, according to State Police.

Crash on Forest Road in Bedford County
Crash on Forest Road in Bedford County(Bedford Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows three people leaving from Jerry Smith’s Blacksburg apartment on May 31.
Exclusive footage shows comings and goings at murder victim’s home
Camron Jeffries Mugshot
One man hurt, another arrested in Roanoke County shooting
Blacksburg Murder Suspect Arraigned
Cause of death of Blacksburg businessman ruled blunt force; FBI involved in investigation
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Virginia Tech football player held for second-degree murder in Blacksburg killing
Police looking into reports of drink-spiking at Blacksburg restaurant

Latest News

Northbound lanes closed near mile marker 119 on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County after an...
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after big rig crash
One dead after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg
Route 60 Crash, Buena Vista
Two hurt in big rig crash on Route 60 in Buena Vista
One person was taken for treatment of injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Roanoke County.
One person treated following three-vehicle crash in Roanoke Co.