Positive rate of new COVID tests in Virginia ticks up slightly

WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 6.4.21
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 676,300 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, June 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 259 from the 676,041 reported Thursday, a bigger increase than the 258 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,301,436 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from the 8,267,995 doses reported Thursday. 55.4% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 45.1% fully-vaccinated. 67.6% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 56.6% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,465,990 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 2.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 2.5% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there were 11,222 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,216 Thursday.

480 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 498 reported Thursday. 56,566 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

