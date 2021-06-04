Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts drive-thru kitten shower

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As shelters become crowded with cats and kittens, the Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting a virtual and drive-thru “Kitten Shower” event in support of their foster and adoption programs.

Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, supporters can drop essential supplies like food, litter, at the shelter located at 1340 Baldwin Avenue NE, Roanoke. There will be special drive-thru hours Friday, June 4 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. and again Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for donation drop-offs.

A tent will be set up in the Roanoke Valley SPCA parking lot allowing donors to drive up, drop off donations, and pick up a Kitten Shower party favor.

Donations can also be made online at rvspca.org/event/kitten-shower/ or by purchasing items from the special Amazon Registry on the Roanoke Valley SPCA website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.