Total You Health in Roanoke to host open house June 9

Roanoke business offers products and services to help create a healthier you
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total You Health owner and CEO Linda Bailey stopped by our WDBJ7 Digital Broadcasting Center to talk about her business.

One of the main services it offers is red light therapy.

Bailey says red light therapy gets rid of toxins in cells, allowing room for oxygen to enter.

Cells need oxygen to make their energy, so when they have enough oxygen, they can function optimally.

Total You Health is hosting an open house June 9 from 4:30 to 7:00 pm.

For more information on what’s offered at Total You Health, you can also click here.

