MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened.

ORIGINAL: On I-81 at mile marker 119, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The northbound left shoulder, left lane and right lane are closed.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 5:20 Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

